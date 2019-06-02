Tyler Lowell Yoder



Tyler Lowell Yoder, 38, of Whitehouse, Ohio, slid into home plate and up to heaven on May 30, 2019 peacefully at home, and embraced by his family.



Tyler was born on November 14, 1980 to Timothy and Jennifer (Witte) Yoder in Toledo, Ohio. He joined older brother Ryan, and soon after younger siblings, Kory and Kyle, and sister Lynze completing their family of 7.



In 1988, Tyler was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor, and in an instant the family began Tyler's amazing game of life. Tyler overcame hurdle after hurdle. He survived again and again. He was a miracle.



Tyler graduated from Anthony Wayne High School in 1999 where he was prom king. He was honorably inducted into the National Honor Society and received a standing ovation at graduation. After high school, Tyler and his assistance dog were employed at T&S Tool & Supply by his good friend, Roger Thomas



Tyler impacted all who knew him. He never complained. Loved easily. Embraced friendship. Practiced patience and perseverance. He inspired us to see the beauty in others, to engage everyone, and not wait for tomorrow.



Tyler loved life. He loved God and his church. He loved his family and his assistance dogs. He loved to dance and to paint. He loved contemporary Christian music and went on three K-Love cruises. He loved the Price is Right and Jay Leno - of which he attended both. Chiefly, he loved sports!



Unable to play himself, he attended hundreds of sporting events including the World Series, Superbowl, Stanley Cup Finals, Rose Bowl and NCAA Finals. He made it to almost every major league baseball park in the country. Tyler and his assistance dogs were well known at the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Toledo Walleyes, and Toledo Mudhens stadiums of which they would frequently run the bases.



His life taught us so much. We are all better humans because he lived. His bodily absence leaves a huge hole in his family but our hearts celebrate his arrival at heaven's gates. A game of life well played, Tyler.



Remembering Tyler forever are his parents, Tim and Jenni Yoder, his brothers Ryan (Nissa) Yoder of Toledo, Kory Yoder (Erin Parseghian) of Toledo, Kyle (Jamie) Yoder of Fort Collins, Colorado, and sister Lynze (John) Ballay of Miami, Florida. Grandparents Marylin and Lowell Yoder of Maumee, Ohio, Janis and Charles Witte of Whitehouse, Ohio. Tyler cherished his nieces and nephews, Sullivan, Maxie, Lennan, Crawford, George, Simon, Florence, Hayden, Jake, Reece and Colette. Many special Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Teacher and tutor Aunt Tammy. Caretakers Gloria, Betty, Tom, Bobbie, Caroline, Brianna, and Kathy. Tyler was fortunate to have had three assistance dogs, Duke, Tucker, and Brady from ADAI/Ability Center of Toledo.



Visitation will be Monday, June 3rd, from 12PM until 8PM at Hope United Methodist Church, 10610 Waterville Road, Whitehouse, OH. Funeral services will be officiated by Pastor Tom Hoover on Tuesday, June 4th at 11AM at Hope United Methodist Church, 10610 Waterville Road, Whitehouse, OH. The burial will take place in Whitehouse Cemetery.



For those of you who are not able to attend the funeral service, we will be live streaming the service on Hope United Methodist Church-Whitehouse Facebook page starting at 11 am on Tuesday, June 4.



https://www.facebook.com/HopeUMCWhitehouse/



In lieu of flowers, we are asking for contributions to be made in memory of Tyler Yoder to Assistance Dogs for Achieving Independence (5605 Monroe St, Sylvania, OH 43560 www.abilitycenter.org/how-you-can-help/donation/) or to Hope United Methodist Church (10610 Waterville Street, Whitehouse, OH 43571).



Arrangements entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Whitehouse, OH 419-877-5322. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from June 2 to June 3, 2019