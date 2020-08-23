1/1
Tyrone Joseph Campbell
1960 - 2020
Tyrone Joseph Campbell

Tyrone Joseph Campbell, 60, of Toledo, Ohio, was called home on August 19, 2020, surrounded by friends and family at St. Vincent ICU. He was born on March 6, 1960, to his loving parents, Tyrone Jude Campbell and Minnie Campbell. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1978 and obtained a degree in Engineering at The University of Toledo. Tyrone was happily married to the love of his life Melissa on August 15, 1998; they were together 30 years and were married 22.

Tyrone was a religious man; faithful to the Catholic Church, and to his lord and savior Jesus Christ. He instilled his strong faith into everyone he met and helped in various activities involving the church. Tyrone began to partake in the church from a young age starting with Altar Serving. Throughout his life he became a lector, Eucharistic minister of Holy Communion, and a member of the church band and Knights of Columbus. Tyrone had a strong love for all things music, and this showed throughout his entire life. He played the Tuba and the Upright Bass in the band and orchestra at Central Catholic and loved playing the guitar with his friends every week. Tyrone worked almost 30 years at his job with Tenneco Automotive (DRIV). Tyrone loved to ride his 1967 Harley Motorcycle, which was passed down from his father, for many years. Lastly, Tyrone was a devoted family man; family was the most important thing to him. He was a loving son, husband, father, brother, uncle, and cousin.

Tyrone is survived by his wife, Melissa Campbell; children, Maria Campbell, Tyrone Campbell, and Marianna Campbell; siblings, Margaret Simon, Monica Campbell, Trent Campbell, Michelle Miller (Wayne), Terrell Campbell (Betsy), and Mary Campbell; father-in-law, Thomas Kern; sister-in-law, Kim Campbell; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Tyrone Jude Campbell; mother, Minnie Campbell; brother, Thomas Campbell; father-in-law, John Richardson; and mother-in-law, Lois Kern.

Friends and family may visit on Monday, August 24, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N Summit St, Toledo, OH, with recitation of the rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 am on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Michael the Archangel Church, 420 Sandusky St, Toledo, OH. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Due to the current COVID-19 circumstances, the family and the funeral home wish that everyone remains safe.Therefore, we ask that visitors be mindful of current social distancing and attendance guidelines, and require that masks be worn, and keep visiting brief. Memorial donations may be given to St. Michael the Archangel Church.

hoeningfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
AUG
24
Rosary
07:00 PM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
AUG
25
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
AUG
25
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Church
Funeral services provided by
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
