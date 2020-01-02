The Blade Obituaries
|
Ulysses Howard Stewart Obituary
Ulysses Howard Stewart

Ulysses Howard Stewart, age 82, a beloved Pastor and friend, passed from this life on December 30, 2019.

Surviving are his wife, Kathleen Stewart; children, Phillip (Kim), Jeana, Robin, Myron (Stephanie) and Nicole Stewart.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Friday in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.). Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Union Grove Baptist Church, 3232 Nebraska Ave., with family hour beginning at 10:00 a.m.

walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Jan. 2, 2020
