Urel Galloway

Urel "Terry" Galloway, 72, passed away, May 17, 2020.

He is survived by his daughter, Delories Galloway; sons, Urel Galloway Jr. (Renita Martin) and James Galloway; sisters, Towanna (Marvin) Mars and Carmen Gibson; 5 grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends. Services are private due to COVID 19. The House of Day Funeral Service.


Published in The Blade on May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
