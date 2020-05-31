Or Copy this URL to Share

Urel Galloway



Urel "Terry" Galloway, 72, passed away, May 17, 2020.



He is survived by his daughter, Delories Galloway; sons, Urel Galloway Jr. (Renita Martin) and James Galloway; sisters, Towanna (Marvin) Mars and Carmen Gibson; 5 grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends. Services are private due to COVID 19. The House of Day Funeral Service.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store