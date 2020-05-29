Urel Galloway
Urel "Terry" Galloway, 72, passed away, May 17, 2020.
He is survived by his daughter, Delories Galloway; sons, Urel Galloway Jr. (Renita Martin) and James Galloway; sisters, Towanna (Marvin) Mars and Carmen Gibson; 5 grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends. Services are private due to COVID 19. The House of Day Funeral Service.
www.houseofday.com
Urel "Terry" Galloway, 72, passed away, May 17, 2020.
He is survived by his daughter, Delories Galloway; sons, Urel Galloway Jr. (Renita Martin) and James Galloway; sisters, Towanna (Marvin) Mars and Carmen Gibson; 5 grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends. Services are private due to COVID 19. The House of Day Funeral Service.
www.houseofday.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade on May 29, 2020.