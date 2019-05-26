Home

Ursel Karl


Ursel Karl Obituary
Ursel Karl

Ursel Karl, a long time resident of Toledo, OH died Saturday May 18, 2019 at the age of 77 at Parkcliffe Dementia Community in Toledo.

Born in 1942 in Mannheim, Germany, Ursel immigrated via Ellis Island to New York City in 1953 with her parents, Liesel and Fritz Pfannendoerfer. She later moved to Toledo, OH in 1975 with her husband John Karl and 3 children Christine, Erika, and baby-on-the-way, Deirdre.

Ursel was known for her needle arts and also helped new immigrants from Laos acclimate to the US. She said she liked to give back as a thank-you to those who helped her when she immigrated.

She is survived by her husband John Karl, and her 3 daughters, Christine Phares of Tampa,FL, Erika Karl of Brooklyn, NY, and Deirdre Karl of Brooklyn, NY.

The family intends to privately spread her ashes near Ellis Island off the shore of NYC at a date to be determined. If you would like to pay your respects, her name can be found on the wall of immigrants at Ellis Island as Ursel Pfannendoerfer, her name when she immigrated. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com

Published in The Blade from May 26 to May 27, 2019
