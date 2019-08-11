|
Ursula M. Curley
Ursula M. Curley, 95, of Perrysburg, Ohio devoted mother and devout Catholic; passed away peacefully Friday, August 9, 2019. She was born in Oregon, Ohio, on December 31, 1923 to Peter and Hazel (Arquette) Jacobs. Ursula was an accomplished quilter and shared her talents with countless relatives and friends. Throughout her life, Ursula volunteered with numerous churches and if she met a stranger they became a lifelong friend. Ursula is survived by her children, Tom (Kathy) Curley, Carol Slaybaugh, and Marianne (Ken) Palinski; 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Ann Westfall and Corrine Peth; along with many loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; former husband, Thomas; children, Kay Ann Curley and Daniel Curley; grandson, Raymond; great-granddaughter, Emily; and sisters, Agnes, Florence, Eleanor, Elsie, and Margaret.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel 440 S. Coy Road on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:00 am in St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Catholic Church, 4201 Heatherdowns Boulevard, Toledo, where the family will receive friends beginning at 10:00am. Interment: Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to a . Ursula's family wishes to thank the staff of Manor of Perrysburg and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their tender care and compassion.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019