Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Catholic Church
4201 Heatherdowns Boulevard
Toledo, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Catholic Church
4201 Heatherdowns Boulevard
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ursula Curley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ursula M. Curley


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ursula M. Curley Obituary
Ursula M. Curley

Ursula M. Curley, 95, of Perrysburg, Ohio devoted mother and devout Catholic; passed away peacefully Friday, August 9, 2019. She was born in Oregon, Ohio, on December 31, 1923 to Peter and Hazel (Arquette) Jacobs. Ursula was an accomplished quilter and shared her talents with countless relatives and friends. Throughout her life, Ursula volunteered with numerous churches and if she met a stranger they became a lifelong friend. Ursula is survived by her children, Tom (Kathy) Curley, Carol Slaybaugh, and Marianne (Ken) Palinski; 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Ann Westfall and Corrine Peth; along with many loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; former husband, Thomas; children, Kay Ann Curley and Daniel Curley; grandson, Raymond; great-granddaughter, Emily; and sisters, Agnes, Florence, Eleanor, Elsie, and Margaret.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel 440 S. Coy Road on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:00 am in St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Catholic Church, 4201 Heatherdowns Boulevard, Toledo, where the family will receive friends beginning at 10:00am. Interment: Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to a . Ursula's family wishes to thank the staff of Manor of Perrysburg and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their tender care and compassion.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ursula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now