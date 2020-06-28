Ursula Rose Pauken
08/29/1920 - 06/25/2020
Ursula Rose Pauken, 99, went to be with the Lord on June 25, 2020. She died peacefully at Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Ursula was born on August 29, 1920 to Fred J. and Myrtle (Velliquette) Shiple. Ursula was a member of the 1939 graduating class of Perrysburg High School. She entered Mercy School of Nursing where she completed her degree in 1942. She continued her nursing at Mercy and St. Charles Hospitals in the Emergency and Surgery departments. She retired in December 1970.
On November 27, 1948, Ursula married the love of her life William J. Pauken at St. Rose Church in Perrysburg. Bill passed away in July of 1977. Ursula has been a longtime member and active participant of St. Joseph Church, Maumee. She was a member of the Rosary Altar Society and a Eucharistic Minister for 21 years
Left to cherish her memory are sister-in-law, Shirley Shiple; brother-in-law, Alfred Smith; and many nieces and nephews. Urs was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; and in-laws, Sister M. Rita RSM, Genevieve (Richard) Myers, Fred (Marcella), Joseph (Doris), James (Margaret), Norman, Robert (Joanne), Jude (Wilma), and Carolyn Smith; and some of her nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 104 W. Broadway, Maumee where visitation will begin after 10 a.m. Interment will be private.
Our sincere appreciation and gratefulness goes to the caregivers at Hospice of Northwest Ohio and Ohio Living Swan Creek. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider St. Joseph Church Maumee or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Arrangements by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.