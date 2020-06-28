Ursula Rose Pauken
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ursula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ursula Rose Pauken

08/29/1920 - 06/25/2020

Ursula Rose Pauken, 99, went to be with the Lord on June 25, 2020. She died peacefully at Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Ursula was born on August 29, 1920 to Fred J. and Myrtle (Velliquette) Shiple. Ursula was a member of the 1939 graduating class of Perrysburg High School. She entered Mercy School of Nursing where she completed her degree in 1942. She continued her nursing at Mercy and St. Charles Hospitals in the Emergency and Surgery departments. She retired in December 1970.

On November 27, 1948, Ursula married the love of her life William J. Pauken at St. Rose Church in Perrysburg. Bill passed away in July of 1977. Ursula has been a longtime member and active participant of St. Joseph Church, Maumee. She was a member of the Rosary Altar Society and a Eucharistic Minister for 21 years

Left to cherish her memory are sister-in-law, Shirley Shiple; brother-in-law, Alfred Smith; and many nieces and nephews. Urs was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; and in-laws, Sister M. Rita RSM, Genevieve (Richard) Myers, Fred (Marcella), Joseph (Doris), James (Margaret), Norman, Robert (Joanne), Jude (Wilma), and Carolyn Smith; and some of her nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 104 W. Broadway, Maumee where visitation will begin after 10 a.m. Interment will be private.

Our sincere appreciation and gratefulness goes to the caregivers at Hospice of Northwest Ohio and Ohio Living Swan Creek. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider St. Joseph Church Maumee or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Arrangements by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
10:00 - 10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
1
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
419.893.7686
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved