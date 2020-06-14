Vadis "Sue" WinebargerVadis "Sue" Winebarger, 81 years, of Temperance, MI passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. The daughter of Vincent and Martha (Griffith) Cress of Delphia, KY she was born on October 28, 1938. Sue retired from GM Willow Run in Ypsilanti, MI. She loved to plant flowers in her yard and has 6 grandchildren she adored.Sue leaves behind her loving husband, Ronald J. Winebarger; daughter, Jesse Carolyn (Robert) Hutcherson; son, Tony Scott (Cindy) Cecil; stepson, Ron Winebarger Jr.; and stepdaughter, Patricia Shipley; brothers, H.C. Cress and Steve Cress; and sister, Betty McNutty.Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. in Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Avenue, Temperance, MI where the Funeral Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Burial will be on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Bedford Memorial Gardens Cemetery.The family would especially like to thank Grace Hospice of Ann Arbor, MI.