Services
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422

Valdis R. Daiga

Valdis R. Daiga Obituary
Valdis R. Daiga

Valdis (Val) R. Daiga, age 78, passed away February 11, 2020 surrounded by family at his home in Toledo, Ohio.

Valdis was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Liga Daiga, his parents Irma and Zanis Daiga, and brother George. He is survived by his sons, Edvins (Katrina), Talis (Lyndsey), David (Amy) Daiga; daughter Ilze (Jacob) Lowenstein; grandchildren Gabrielle, Anna, Grant, Claire, Connor, Henry, Oliver, Fletcher, Jasper, Zanis "Zane" and Pierce; brother Marcis (Inese); sisters-in-law Rose and Maija; and many nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held in the spring in Cleveland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sylvania YMCA/JCC or Toledo Lucas County Public Library, or to a local . Arrangements made with the help of Walker Funeral Home, 419.841.2422.

A private service will be held in the spring in Cleveland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sylvania YMCA/JCC or Toledo Lucas County Public Library, or to a local . Online condolences may be shared at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com .
Published in The Blade from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
