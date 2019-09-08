Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Vale Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vale R. "Butch" Barnes


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vale R. "Butch" Barnes Obituary
Vale "Butch" R. Barnes

Vale "Butch" R. Barnes, age 74, passed away on September 1, 2019 in Lawrenceville, GA. He was born on April 30, 1945 in Toledo, OH, to Vale Marion Barnes and Hazel Virginia (Cook) Barnes. After attending Libbey High School, he served in the Army from May 1962 to April 1965. He returned to Toledo for many years and then moved for his career to Houston, TX, and for the last 30 years in Lawrenceville, GA.

Vale is survived by his daughters, Susan (Glenn) Laughlin and Sandy (Rick) Quimby; his sister, Terryl Lea (Gary) Paiste and brother, Kim (Janie) Barnes; as well as by seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Wyatt Barnes and sister, Verolyn Mills.

Funeral services will be private, for family members only.

Published in The Blade from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.