Vale "Butch" R. Barnes
Vale "Butch" R. Barnes, age 74, passed away on September 1, 2019 in Lawrenceville, GA. He was born on April 30, 1945 in Toledo, OH, to Vale Marion Barnes and Hazel Virginia (Cook) Barnes. After attending Libbey High School, he served in the Army from May 1962 to April 1965. He returned to Toledo for many years and then moved for his career to Houston, TX, and for the last 30 years in Lawrenceville, GA.
Vale is survived by his daughters, Susan (Glenn) Laughlin and Sandy (Rick) Quimby; his sister, Terryl Lea (Gary) Paiste and brother, Kim (Janie) Barnes; as well as by seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Wyatt Barnes and sister, Verolyn Mills.
Funeral services will be private, for family members only.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019