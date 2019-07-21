Valentine (Walenty) F. "Bill" Sujkowski



Valentine "Bill" Sujkowski passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 in his daughter Valerie's home surrounded by loving family under the care of Hospice of Northwest Ohio. He was born October 1, 1924 at home on Nebraska Ave. in Toledo to William K. and Rose (Okonski) Sujkowski. A WWII Army Medic, serving in the Northern France and Rhineland campaign, he became a prisoner of war in Germany and worked with the Polish and American surgeons while a POW. He was a recipient of the Good Conduct and WW II Victory medals in addition to the Purple Heart medal for wounds received while serving as a medic. He was a life member of American Legion Przybylski Post 642, and the VFW Buddy Frankowski Post 5530. A licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer who attended the University of Pittsburgh School of Mortuary Science, he was owner along with his son Hilary J. Sujkowski of Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe on Alexis Rd. He began his career as a licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer at the Sujkowski Funeral Home on Nebraska Ave. under the tutelage of his father William. He served in the same capacity at the family funeral home on Airport Highway until he and Hilary opened the funeral home on Alexis Rd.



Bill was a former parishioner of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church where he sang in the choir, and a longtime parishioner of St. Hyacinth Catholic Church where he sang in the choir, worked many church festivals, and was involved with the Cub Scouts when his son Hilary was young. Blessed with a charismatic personality, he was a very loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, neighbor, and friend. He had a great baritone voice and loved to spontaneously break out in song.



Bill is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Rita M. (Bielawski) Sujkowski (married February 19, 1949); son, Hilary J. (Amy) Sujkowski; daughters, Valerie A. (Donald) Malinowski and Audrey Sujkowski, Colorado Springs, CO; grandchildren, Matthew Reese, Brunswick, OH, Alyson (Dr. RJ) Wessells, Detroit, MI, Andrea Sujkowski, Netherlands, and Avery Sujkowski, Boston, MA; and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings and their spouses, Eugene (Alice) Sujkowski, Florence (Ed) Adamczyk, Louise (Ray) Sparagowski, Sally (Frank) Goldyn, and Alvina (Ray) Sobieralski.



Family and friends may visit Wednesday, July 24 from 3-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd., with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will begin with prayers at the funeral home on Thursday at 9:15 a.m. and continue with the Funeral Mass in St. Hyacinth Church at 10 a.m. The VFW 606 Burial Corps will conclude with a Military Committal Service in Toledo Memorial Park.



Memorial tributes may be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or a



