Valentine Glinka
06/28/1949 - 11/06/2020
Valentine (Val, Willie) Glinka joined the angels and saints in heaven on November 6, 2020. Val passed away peacefully at home, in the arms of his loving wife.
Valentine was born on June 28, 1949 to Beatrice (Bryzelak) and Walter Glinka. He grew up on Evansdale in the Bancroft Hills neighborhood of Toledo and attended elementary school at Gesu. Glinka went on to attend high school at St. Francis de Sales ('67). He worked as a janitor at Gesu to earn money to pay for his high school tuition. When Willie was cut from the basketball team his freshman year, longtime friend and mentor Fr. William Hussey asked Willie to coach a few CYO teams at Gesu.
In 1968, Willie was the hired as the gym teacher at Gesu, where he continued to coach CYO teams for boys, and advocated for the creation of athletic teams for girls. His passion for coaching escalated as he worked to develop character and skills in the young people with whom he worked. In 1973, Willie was hired at as the gym teacher at his high school alma mater, St. Francis. Throughout his years at St. Francis, Glinka created lifelong memories for his phys. ed. students through boxing, Battle Ball, and floor hockey. Thanks to the matchmaking prowess of the Oblates, he fell in love with the cafeteria "French Fry Lady" whose mom just happened to be the chef for the priests. A few years later, in 1978, Jeannie (the French Fry Lady) and Willie (the gym teacher and coach) were married. Nine priests helped Willie get ready at the St. Francis Priest House then walked with him across the field to Gesu Church for the wedding, where Willie promised Jeannie in his wedding vows that he would only coach one sport "as long as they both shall live."
Glinka worked to develop the basketball program at St. Francis while raising two daughters with his wife Jean (Cook) Glinka. He played a vital role in helping countless young men develop skills that would pay dividends both on and off the court. He was fortunate to work with some exceptional groups, none greater than his 1983 team, who brought home Toledo's only AAA Boys Basketball State Championship. Coach Glinka had high expectations of his players—both as students and young men. He set an example through his selfless actions. He cheered for the underdogs and fought for those who were unable to fight for themselves.
In 1989, Glinka began a new chapter of his career when he was hired by Sylvania Schools. He worked as an administrator, basketball coach, and until his death—a teacher. As he grew older, he grew wiser and realized the impact he was able to have on students. Val enjoyed teaching self-defense to his phys. ed. classes and prioritized suicide prevention for his health classes. Most of the things he taught his students weren't part of any curriculum or text book.
Val was a Type I diabetic for over 40 years, underwent triple bypass surgery in 2009 following a heart attack, and did kidney dialysis three times a week after school for 18 months before receiving a kidney transplant from his brother John Glinka. Thanks to his brother Johnny's gift of life, Val was able to enjoy the last eleven years with his family. In 2014, he had a partial amputation of his foot, which necessitated the use of a scooter for longer distances… it was something his granddaughter loved and his phys. ed. classes hated as he set the pace for laps during the jogging unit.
Throughout his career, Val had pleasure of teaching and coaching incredible students who, along with their families, would forever have an impact on his life. He personified the "Eye of the Tiger" and brought energy and passion to the biggest games, and to the smallest, otherwise ordinary, moments.
Val's family was the light of his life. He was always so proud of his daughters who followed in his footsteps and became teachers. In 2014, his granddaughter Eloise was born and Val quickly became known as "papa." They were the absolute best friends and their adventures together brought an unprecedented level of joy to his life.
Valentine was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Patricia Fulwider; and many students, former players, and treasured friends. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Jean; daughters, Jacqueline Glinka and Megan (Ronnie) Spangler; granddaughters, Madalyn and Eloise Spangler; siblings, Annette (Arthur) Marshall, John (Nancy) Glinka and Frank (Donna) Glinka; brother-in-laws, Michael (Kathy) Cook and David (Donna) Cook; many nieces and nephews; and countless cherished friends and neighbors.
Friends and family are invited to call at Walker Funeral Home from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, Thursday, November 19, and Friday, November 20. In an effort to ensure safe social distancing, three days will be provided for visitation and additional spaces will be provided to visit at the funeral home. Masks are required. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, November 21 at 11:00 a.m. at Gesu Church. Friends may visit in the vestibule before the funeral mass beginning at 10 a.m.
Val's family kindly requests that flowers are not sent. In lieu of flowers, Val would love for you to spend that money to create a special memory with your family in his honor. Friends are encouraged to consider giving the gift of life to another by registering to be an organ donor. Memorial donations may also be made to Donate Life (America). Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com
.