(News story) Valentine Glinka, 71, a teacher the last half century who was St. Francis de Sales High School's head basketball coach for the team's 1983 state championship, died Nov. 6 in his West Toledo home.
Mr. Glinka, called "Willie" by family and friends, had diabetes and kidney and heart problems for years, his family said.
A physical education teacher at Sylvania Southview High since 1989, Mr. Glinka also was its head boys' basketball coach for four seasons, through 1993.
Offered the chance this spring to work from home, "he said thanks, but no thanks," said his daughter Megan Spangler, director of curriculum for Rossford Schools. "He was a super-passionate educator and lived each day with a sense of purpose." Mr. Glinka last was at school Oct. 30, just days before a heart procedure.
Born June 28, 1949, to Beatrice and Walter Glinka, he was a 1967 graduate of St. Francis and received a bachelor's degree in education and a master's degree from the University of Toledo.
He became St. Francis' physical education teacher in 1973 and was on the football staff. After three seasons as junior varsity basketball coach, Mr. Glinka, then age 26, was named head coach in 1976.
His teams had multiple City League titles and in March, 1983, took the Class AAA state championship by defeating Akron Central-Hower. Coach Glinka and his players were greeted as hometown heroes in a downtown Toledo parade.
Among other honors he and that team were 2007 inductees to the City Athletic League Hall of Fame. Todd Mitchell, a star of that team, then a Purdue basketball standout, told The Blade: "Val was one of the most influential men in my life in creating my personality as both a player and a person."
Joe Sweeney, then a St. Francis student, wasn't going to make the team, but Mr. Glinka put him in charge of capturing the action on video.
"He knew how to motivate people. He knew how to connect with people," said Mr. Sweeney, now the school's director of development.
St. Francis relieved Mr. Glinka of his coaching duties in 1987, but he continued to teach there until he went to Southview.
Surviving are his wife, the former Jean Cook, whom he married Oct. 13, 1978; daughters, Jacqueline Glinka and Megan Spangler; sister, Annette Marshall; brothers, John and Frank, and two granddaughters.
Masks will be required during visitation, scheduled for 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Nov. 20 at Walker Funeral Home, Sylvania Township. A funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Nov. 21 at Gesu Church, where visitation is to begin at 10 a.m.
The family suggests tributes to Donate Life America.
