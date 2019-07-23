Services Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe 114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD Toledo , OH 43612-3703 (419) 476-9176 Resources More Obituaries for Valentine (Walenty) Sujkowski Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Valentine (Walenty) F. "Bill" Sujkowski

1924 - 2019 Add a Memory Share This Page Email (News story) Valentine (Walenty) F. "Bill" Sujkowski, a funeral-home co-owner who was a combat Army veteran of World War II, died Friday in his daughter's home in Sylvania. He was 94.



He had Parkinson's and Alzheimer's diseases among other age-related health problems, his daughter Valerie Malinowski said.



A licensed funeral director and embalmer, Mr. Sujkowski, along with his son Hilary Sujkowski, owned Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe on Alexis Road from its inception in 1986 until his death.



Having begun his professional career in the early 1940s under the tutelage of his father William at the former Sujkowski Funeral Home on Nebraska Ave, he also was a funeral director and embalmer at the family funeral home on Airport Highway for several years until he and his son opened the funeral home on Alexis.



His professional memberships included the Ohio Funeral Directors and National Funeral Directors associations, and the Ohio Embalmers Association.



"For all the stress of being a POW and the stress of his occupation, he still had a positive attitude. He was very charismatic and could put a smile on the person's face. He was very good with the grieving families," Mrs. Malinowski said.



"He made them feel very comfortable, because of his caring and empathetic personality," she said, adding that he was especially good in communicating with Polish families, because he spoke the language.



Added his wife of 70 years Rita Sujkowski, whom he met in grade school: "He was a funny guy, a comical guy. Most everyone liked him."



Mr. Sujkowski was born Oct. 1, 1924 in Toledo to Rose and William Sujkowski.



In 1942, he graduated from Libbey High School and then got trained as a surgical technician at the Army's former O'Reilly General Hospital in Springfield, Mo.



He later was an embalmer at the family funeral home and a medical technician at different times at Flower Hospital and at what then was Maumee Valley Hospital until he was drafted in the Army in 1943 and sent to Europe to serve in World War II.



Mr. Sujkowski was then an Army medic until he was taken prisoner by the Germans in late 1944 after he was struck by shrapnel while trying to attend to the wounded in the field, his daughter said.



He was a prisoner of war for about six months, including at a POW camp in the German city of Neubrandenburg, where as a surgical technician he helped captive Polish, American, and French surgeons operate on fellow prisoners using scarce Red Cross supplies.



In April, 1945, Mr. Sujkowski was liberated by Russian troops and later evacuated stateside by the American army. Later that year, he was honorably discharged with the rank of private first class; he was a recipient of the Purple Heart, Good Conduct, and WW II Victory medals.



After the war, Mr. Sujkowski returned to the United States and went to the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science, graduating in 1948. Upon graduation, he resumed his work at the family funeral home on Nebraska.



In his free time, he liked to sing. He had a "lovely" baritone voice and would spontaneously break out into song, his daughter said.



He was also an avid golfer and bowler.



Mr. Sujkowski was a member of the former St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, where he sang in the choir, and a longtime member of St. Hyacinth Church, where in addition to singing he volunteered at church festivals and with the Cub Scouts.



His other memberships included American Legion Przybylski Post 642, and the Buddy Frankowski VFW Post 5530, both in Toledo.



Surviving are his wife, Rita Sujkowski; son, Hilary Sujkowski; daughters, Valerie Malinowski and Audrey Sujkowski; and four grandchildren.



Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, with a vigil service at 7 p.m. that day.



Funeral services will begin at 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home and then continue at 10 a.m. in St. Hyacinth Church with a funeral Mass.



Graveside services will immediately follow in Toledo Memorial Park, concluding with a military committal service by VFW 606 Burial Corps.



The family suggests tributes to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or a a .



