|
|
Valerie Diane Ghiata
Valerie Diane Ghiata, first child of Thais and Don, passed away on January 29, 2020, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center. She was born January 12, 1948, in Alpena, Michigan. Valerie was an excellent student, attending elementary school in Spruce, Alpena, and Wyandotte, Michigan. She asked the Lord Jesus to be her savior in Bible Club at Madison Elementary School in Wyandotte at 8 years of age. Val was a straight A student at Trenton High School, where she taught herself and won a majorette spot while her competitors employed tutors to learn the same skill. Her teachers wanted her to go to college, but her dad persuaded her to enter the business world as a secretary. Val worked as a legal secretary for several years in the Toledo and Detroit areas. She loved the Norwegian side of her grandparents family and liked spending time on the Spruce farm which was originally her great grandpa Anderson's. Val volunteered to teach Bible Club to the little kids at the Detroit City Rescue Mission in downtown Detroit, using her dad to driver her from Trenton to Detroit each Saturday. She doted on her first nephew and spent much time with him. She also was able to play with Lindsey, her first great-niece. Her health later in life gave her vision issues and heart failure. Valerie suffered cardiac arrest which took her home to be with Jesus, who she loved and served all her life.
Valerie is survived by her parents; brother, Donald (Kathy); sister, Lori (Joe) Ghiata-Bowser; nieces and nephews, Dan (Susan) Bowser, Shannon (Dick) Granseur, Shelby (Travis) Tracy, Joshua (Shannon) Ghiata, Jennelle (Brian) McDonald; great nieces and nephews, Audrey, Anderson, Samuel, Owen and Eli, Peyton. She was preceded in death by her great niece, Lindsey.
Friends may visit at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd., on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will take place in the funeral home on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. Private interment will take place in Pleasant View Cemetery, Spruce Michigan. Those wishing an expression of sympathy in Val's name are asked to consider the Tay Sachs Neurologic Disorder Foundation.
www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 31, 2020