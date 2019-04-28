Valerie Lynn (Rumpf) Rowley



Valerie Lynn (Rumpf) Rowley, 70, of Toledo (formerly of Perrysburg), passed away suddenly on Friday April 26, at Toledo Hospital. Valerie was born June 6, 1948 in Tecumseh, MI to Bob and Mickey (Gordon) Rumpf.



Valerie graduated from Sylvania High School in 1966. In 1969 she married Doug Walton, and had a daughter, Melissa. In 1986, Valerie married Mason Rowley and moved to Perrysburg, where she lived until moving to Toledo in 2018 and he preceded her in death on September 15, 2007.



Valerie was a career mother and homemaker. Although she did not have pets of her own, Valerie loved to dog-sit, and will be missed by her furry friends, especially Coco, Morgan and Ruby. She loved to sew and craft, and was an exceptionally talented painter. She had recently begun to share her passion for art by teaching painting classes. She was a member of the New Century Club and First Presbyterian Church of Perrysburg. Valerie loved to travel and spend time with her familly.



Valerie is survived by her daughter Melissa (Tim) Timmerman; granddaughter Trinity; her mother, Mary Lou "Mickey" Rumpf; sisters, Conni Harris and Deborah (Jack) Pozsik; nephews, David (Michal Ann) Harris, Matthew (Carri Ryan) Pozsik, and Rob (Wendy) Harris, three step-daughters, two great-nieces, a great nephew, plus many more friends and family. Along with her husband, Mason, Valerie was preceded in death by her father.



Friends will be received Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 3-7 PM at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church of Perrysburg, 200 East 2nd Street, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 at 11 AM with Pastor Margaret Fox, officiating. Burial will follow in Fort Meigs Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Valerie's name to The Perrysburg Area Historic Museum. Condolences may be made online to the family at:



www.witzlershank.com





