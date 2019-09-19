|
|
Valerie Nieszala
Valerie Nieszala, formerly of Toledo's Polish Village, passed away at the age of 98 on September 14, 2019 at Rosary Care Center, Sylvania, Ohio. Valerie was born November 5, 1920 in Toledo to Joseph and Mary (Jurska) Durka. She graduated from Woodward High School in 1939 and married Edward Nieszala in St. Adalbert Catholic Church on November 27, 1958. In addition to being a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she worked for many years as a secretary with Family Services of Toledo until her retirement in the 1990s.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, Edward; parents and brothers, Joseph Durka, Edmund Durka, and John Durka. Surviving are her loving children, Betty (Matt Zaleski) Osenbaugh, Greg (Juli) Nieszala, Maureen (Phil) Ciesinski and Kevin Nieszala. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Cassie Mulligan, Megan, Grant, Max and Jack Nieszala; three step-grandchildren, Jennifer Drotar, Lenny Zaleski, Kayla Ansted; two step-great grandchildren, Lia and Toby Drotar.
Friends may visit Monday, September 23, from 10 a.m. in St. Adalbert Catholic Church, 3233 Lagrange St., Toledo, Ohio, where the Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. The family requests donations to the Polish Cultural Center, P.O. Box 291, Waterville, OH 43566 or on-line at polishculturalcenter.org/donate --- Please reference Valerie Nieszala on your donation. The family also suggests donations to Rosary Care Center.
Urbanski Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd., Toledo, OH, (419) 475-5055, assisted the family with arrangements. The family would like to give special thanks to the entire staff of Rosary Care Center for their wonderful loving care.
www.urbanskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 19, 2019