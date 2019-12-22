Home

Valerie S. (Wisniewski) Spaulding


1965 - 2019
Valerie S. (Wisniewski) Spaulding Obituary
Valerie S. (Wisniewski) Spaulding

Valerie S. (Wisniewski) Spaulding, age 54, of Toledo, passed away December 15, 2019. Valerie was born May 18, 1965, in Toledo to Jacob and Phyllis (Futey) Wisniewski.

She is survived by her daughters, Jessica L. Spaulding, Jenna R. (Dave) Mohr; grandchildren, Aubree, Madison, Lucas, and her cat, Lilly, all of whom she loved dearly; siblings, William D. (Dianne) Wisniewski, Dr. Victoria (William) Taylor and Brian Wisniewski; nephews, Gregory and Jeffery Taylor and their families.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In accordance with Valerie's wishes cremation has taken place.

The family would like to especially thank Mikey, who helped Valerie whenever she needed it. They would also like to thank everyone who helped Valerie in her journey.

Published in The Blade from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019
