Van Franklin Wheeler
Van Franklin Wheeler, 63, of Toledo, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. He was born April 4, 1956, to Jim Wheeler and Norma (Lowe) in Toledo. Van worked as a yardman at Rieter Autoneum.
He is survived by his loving daughter, Jessica Wheeler; brothers, Gene Cline, Jerry Cline; sister, Mary Huff; girlfriend, Annette Collins. Van was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Gary Wheeler.
Services for Van will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019