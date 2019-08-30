|
Van Hoyt "Bud" Husted, Jr.
Van Hoyt "Bud" Husted, Jr., age 74, of Swanton, died peacefully on August 28, 2019 at The Grove at Oak Leaf Village. He was born April 15, 1945 in Toledo to the late Van Sr. and Geraldine (Wise) Husted.
Bud attended Toledo Public Schools, Millersburg Military Academy in Kentucky, the Ohio Military Institute in Cincinnati and Southern Illinois University where he earned his Bachelor's degree in Education. He retired from the United States Navy after more than 20 years of service and spent 17 years as an instructor and coordinator at Owens Community College. In addition to his careers, Van was also an Elder and former longtime pastor of the Toledo Community of Christ Church. In his free time, he enjoyed working on cars, going on cruises, bowling and spending time at his cottage in Marblehead fishing, boating and sharing time with family. Bud was a family man, loyal beyond belief and a friendly person who never met a stranger. He will be remembered as a loving husband, a great father and a man of God.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Diana (Brian) Sampson, Karie (Brent) Kutzly, Van III (Jill) Husted and Vincent (Becky) Husted; fourteen grandchildren; three great grandchildren; sisters, Sue Lavoie and Lynn (Tom) Kaczmarek; and sisters-in-law, Judy Boursaw, Kathy Addis and Linda Keller. Van was also preceded in death by his devoted wife of more than 48 years, Shirley; grandson, Daniel Husted; great grandson, Michael Walberg.
The family thanks the staffs of the Grove at Oakleaf Village and Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice. These amazing people cared for Bud and his family through the difficult last years of his life.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of funeral services at 5:00 p.m. in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.). Interment at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park will be private.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Community of Christ/Camp Bountiful or Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice on Reynolds Road.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 30, 2019