|
|
(News story) Vanessa D. Fitzpatrick, a social worker who became a manager at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center and whose efforts to serve children and women - and the community - brought wider recognition, died Tuesday at St. Vincent. She was 57.
She learned Oct. 16 that she had pancreatic cancer, said her daughter, Marissa Fitzpatrick. A few weeks later she took a leave from her job as manager of health advocacy and social work at Mercy Health St. Vincent.
For years, first at the former Medical College of Ohio Hospital and then at Mercy Health Children's Hospital, Ms. Fitzpatrick worked with pediatric oncology patients and their families.
"She said helping kids through their cancer diagnosis helped her focus on the tools she gave them to get through," her daughter said. "She never had a bad outlook. She never said, 'Why me?'"
Ms. Fitzpatrick of Perrysburg was a 2019 nominee to be the Ohio Hospital Association's health-care worker of the year.
"Vanessa is a shining example of what servant leadership is all about," her nomination said, in part. "She embodies the core values of Mercy and leads by example."
That meant being an advocate for improving health and wellness in the community, "especially when it came to women and children," said Donna Ruedisueli, St. Vincent nursing patient care director. "She was passionate about taking care of the children in our community who are poor and underserved and making sure we had the resources for those families to be successful."
For instance, Ms. Fitzpatrick would say to Mercy Health leadership, "'Here's the situation; here's the problem; here's what I think we can do about it,'" said Sister Dorothy Thum, senior vice president of mission and values integration for Mercy Health.
"She was a great team player. I loved working with her," Sister Dorothy said. "She left us with a strong legacy to carry forward.
"She had a can-do attitude. If she couldn't do it, she knew how to bring people together to make it happen," Sister Dorothy said. "People wanted to be on her band wagon and make a difference. Nothing daunted her."
Ms. Fitzpatrick last year helped develop Mercy Health's Toledo Trauma Recovery Center at St. Vincent, to help those in the wake of assault, child abuse, and other forms of violence. She was a member of community boards focused on children.
Earlier at St. Vincent, she was a health advocacy manager and a supervisor of child health advocacy.
She began in 1991 as a pediatric social worker at MCO and then at Mercy Children's Hospital in 2001, after pediatric services were consolidated there.
"In health care, we realize we are taking care of a vulnerable population," Ms. Ruedisueli said. "She would focus on her family and her faith. She was very faith based. That's what helped her get through. She realized we need to give back to the people we serve."
Ms. Fitzpatrick also was an advocate for her profession, offering advice and encouragement to other social workers. She was an assistant professor of social work at Spring Arbor University in Michigan.
She was born Dec. 16, 1962, in Clearfield, Pa., to Jean and Ronald Fulmer. She was a 1980 graduate of Curwensville High School. She received a bachelor of social work degree from Penn State University and a master of social work degree from Ohio State University.
She was formerly married to Steve Fitzpatrick.
Surviving are her daughter, Marissa Fitzpatrick; son, Shane Fitzpatrick; father, Ronald Fulmer; mother, Jean Mignot, and sister, Melissa Fulmer.
Friends will be received from 3-8 p.m. Friday at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Saint John XXIII Church, Perrysburg.
The family suggests tributes to the Vanessa Fitzpatrick Fund at the Mercy Health Foundation Greater Toledo.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 16, 2020