Vanis V. Schyllander, age 95 of Toledo, Ohio was born into eternal life on April 8, 2019 at Sunset House where she had been residing for the past 4 years. Vanis was born on February 14, 1924 in Toledo to Arthur and Julia (Rauch) Schyllander. She was a teacher for Springfield Schools. Vanis enjoyed traveling, spending time reading and loved nature. She was a devout Catholic and was a lifelong member of St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church in Rossford.



Vanis was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Carol M. Schyllander; and brother, Arthur Schyllander. Surviving are nieces and nephews.



Visitation will take place on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St. Michael's Ukrainian Church 135 Walnut St. Rossford, OH 43460 from 9 AM – 10 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will take place at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Sujkowski – Walker Funeral Home, Rossford, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be left at



