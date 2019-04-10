The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
419-666-1566
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Michael's Ukrainian Church
135 Walnut St.
Rossford, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Ukrainian Church
135 Walnut St.
Rossford, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vanis Schyllander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vanis V. Schyllander


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vanis V. Schyllander Obituary
Vanis V. Schyllander

Vanis V. Schyllander, age 95 of Toledo, Ohio was born into eternal life on April 8, 2019 at Sunset House where she had been residing for the past 4 years. Vanis was born on February 14, 1924 in Toledo to Arthur and Julia (Rauch) Schyllander. She was a teacher for Springfield Schools. Vanis enjoyed traveling, spending time reading and loved nature. She was a devout Catholic and was a lifelong member of St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church in Rossford.

Vanis was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Carol M. Schyllander; and brother, Arthur Schyllander. Surviving are nieces and nephews.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St. Michael's Ukrainian Church 135 Walnut St. Rossford, OH 43460 from 9 AM – 10 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will take place at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Sujkowski – Walker Funeral Home, Rossford, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be left at

www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now