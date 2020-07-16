Vann E. HacklerVann Hackler, 94, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center. He was born on September 1, 1925, in Campbell County, Tennessee, to Charles and Tressie Hackler. Vann served in the U.S. Marine Corps during WWII. He married his wife, Anna on October 14, 1943. Vann worked as an engineer for B & O Railroad, retiring from CSX in 1986, after 35 years of service. He was a member of the East Toledo Baptist Church and a member of the Mason's.Vann is survived by his loving wife of 76 years, Anna; daughter, Vanita Dupuis; grandson, Scott Dupuis; great-grandchildren, Candice Patterson, Steven LaCourse, and Sierra LaCourse; 3 great great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Dorothy, Blanche "Reece" and Charlotte; brothers, Charles, Bud, and Gerald and granddaughter, Lorrie PattersonFamily and friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd, Oregon, OH 43616, on Sunday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Lake Twp. Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to East Toledo Baptist Church.