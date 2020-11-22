Vaughn H. Williams
TOLEDO: Vaughn H. Williams was visited by Angels on November 21, 2020. He was born on December 6, 1928 to Vaughn Sr. and Esther "Bette" (Burgess) Williams in Springfield, Ohio.
He attended The Ohio State University before joining the U. S. Air Force at the start of the Korean War. On February 20, 1951, he married the love of his life, Betty Arlene Bemiller. Upon completion of training at Lowry AFB, CO, he was assigned to Brise-Norton AB in Great Britain. His final assignment in the Air Force was at March AFB, CA.
Mr. Williams started working in the insurance business in Columbus, OH. He became a regional manager and was one of the first Charter Health Underwriters. In 1967, he opened his own agency, Vaughn Williams and Associates, in Toledo, OH. He was a stalwart member of the Toledo business community for over 40 years. He actively served in the Toledo Small Businessman's Association.
Always enjoying life to the fullest, he was an active sportsman throughout his life: playing football and baseball, later transitioning to golf, swimming, racquetball and rooting for Ohio State.
Vaughn loved family and friends. He thoroughly enjoyed going for a walk in the park with his family, teaching his grandkids to swim in the family pool, or hosting numerous cookouts with family and friends. He was the life of the party always ready with a story to tell or a political opinion to share. He loved Cribbage and played it with his long-time friend Clem and his grandchildren after he taught them the game. Early on he loved old movies and enjoyed dinner and movie night sitting in front of a cozy fire with his family during the winter months. Board games and cards were also a family favorite. Summers were spent swimming 40 laps in the family pool every other day, walking in the park and inviting as many friends and family as possible to visit for a swim and cookout.
Spring and fall were always spent enjoying the beauty of nature in all its glory. The Williams home was always the hub of holiday fun. Vaughn and Betty shared many successes together over their 66 years of marriage. They loved to travel the world. They especially enjoyed touring Monaco and Princess Grace's rose garden, riding the Orient Express through Switzerland, and visiting the sights in the Far East. They hosted their extended family on a very special vacation to Hawaii.
Later in life, Betty and Vaughn were snowbirds and enjoyed staying in their Florida condo during the winter. They would host many friends and family visits and loved showing them the sights in Southern Florida.
At the age of 74, Vaughn made the most important decision one can make. Vaughn decided to receive Jesus Christ into his life as Savior and Lord. Vaughn had love in his heart for everyone.
Vaughn was predeceased by his wife, Betty; daughter, Cynthia; brother, Robert; sister, Ruth Ann; son-in-law, Marvin Gottlieb and great-grandson, Benjamin. He is survived by his loving family: sister, Judy Jones; daughters: Jill Gottlieb, Susan (Marc Haring), and Julie (Craig Warner); grandchildren, Gretchen, Nathan (Jorai), Elizabeth (John), Michael, Ashley (Craig), Alex, Christopher (Darbee); and great-grandchildren: Leanna, Austin, Jason, Hadley, Nicholas, Lucas, Eila, John, Bennett, Grant and Nolan. A special blessing to those who tenderly cared for him at Sunset Village. They were like family to him. Vaughn was a caring husband, father, brother and friend. He will be dearly missed.
Private services will be held at his request at the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home, Mansfield. Burial will follow in Shauck Cemetery.
I am standing upon the seashore.
A ship at my side spreads his white sails to the morning breeze
and starts for the blue ocean.
His is the object of beauty and strength.
I stand and watch him until at length
He hangs like a speck of white cloud
Just where the sea and sky come to mingle each other.
Then someone at my side says: "There, he is gone!"
"Gone where?"
Gone from my sight. That is all.
He is just as large in mast and hull and spar
As he was when he left my side
And he is just as able to bear his load
Of living freight to his destined port.
His diminished size is in me, not in him.
And just at the moment when someone at my side says:
"There, he is gone!"
There are other eyes watching him coming,
And other voices ready to take up the glad shout:
"Here he comes!"
And that is Vaughn's passing.