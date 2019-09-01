|
|
Veda Joy Roberts
Veda Joy Roberts, age 73, passed away peacefully at home in Concord, North Carolina, on August 25, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She was born November 12, 1945 in Toledo, Ohio. Veda was a graduate of Anthony Wayne High School, and received her BA from Ohio University and her Masters of Social Work from the University of Michigan. Her career included being a Social Worker for the Ohio Youth Commission, Director of Services for Florence Crittenden Home, Director of Social Services for Northwest Ohio Consortium, and later she was the Summit House's first Program Director in Charlotte, North Carolina. Veda had a lifelong love of playing Bridge in which she was a Gold Life Master. She also enjoyed camping vacations across the country with her family, playing golf, bowling and fishing. She was a wonderful and supportive Nana to her granddaughter, Allie, of whom she was very proud.
Veda is survived by daughter, Ashley Reid and granddaughter, Allison Reid, both of Concord, North Carolina; brother, Warren Lau and his wife, Cindy, of Pueblo Colorado; and terrific friends, Jenean Baird, Carol Smaldone, Bobbi Copley and Dana Cox. Veda was preceded in death by her father, Basil Lau, and her mother, Joy Lee Lau.
There will be no official services and donations can be made to the Cox Mill High School Theater Department in Concord, North Carolina.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019