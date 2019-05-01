Velton Keith Pollock



Velton Keith Pollock, 84, of Coldwater, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 in Coldwater.



The funeral service will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Lockwood Community Church in Coldwater with Pastor Shayne Looper officiating. Visitation will be held, prior to the service, beginning at 9:30 AM at the church. Arrangements are being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home.



Keith was born December 28, 1934 in Toledo, OH to Alfred & Alma (Taylor) Pollock. He served in the US Army and married Sharon Krout on June 5, 1954 in Toledo, Ohio. She preceded him in death in 1998.



Mr. Pollock owned and operated Courtesy Cleaners in Toledo for 65 years, retiring in 1997.



Keith was a member of Lockwood Community Church and a former member of the Maumee Elks Club. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Keith also enjoyed bowling on the Continental League at Midway Lanes and golfing league at Prairie River Golf Course in Bronson.



Keith is survived by his son, Bryan Pollock of Toledo, OH; brother-in-law, Fred (Kathy) Krout of Perrysburg, OH; nephew, Zach (Keshia) Krout and their son Konner; niece, Jessica (Adam) Williams and very special friends, Liz and Mark of Coldwater. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his longtime companion Marge Butler.



Memorials may be directed to Lockwood Community Church. www.dutcherfh.com.



Published in The Blade on May 1, 2019