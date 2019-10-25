Home

Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-5055
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
Vera Flick


1925 - 2019
Vera Flick Obituary
Vera Flick

Vera Flick age 94 of Temperance, MI passed away at her home Wednesday October 23, 2019. She was born in Ypsilanti, MI on February 9, 1925 to Percy and Grace (Huston) Randall. Vera loved traveling and Fl in the winter. But her favorite destination was always "Home".

In 1953 Vera and husband Robert established Flick's Package Liquor on Summerfield Rd (many remembered as little red store).

In 1979 they built the existing location on Sterns Rd, which is still family owned. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert; brother, Richard Randall and sister's, Ruth Kesterson and Shirley Bennett.

She is survived by her daughter's, Linda Fitzgibbon and Diane Flick; granddaughter, Melissa; great granddaughter, Christina and great great grandson, Bryce.

The family will be receiving friends in the Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd. Toledo, Ohio on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 10:00 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Bedford Memorial Cemetery. The family has requested any donations to Promedica Hospice or the donor's choice.

Published in The Blade on Oct. 25, 2019
