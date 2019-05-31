|
Vera M. Roberts
My beloved mother, Vera M. Roberts, passed into Heaven to join her husband James E. Roberts, on May 27, 2019. Mom was the most loving and giving mother and grandmother and she will be greatly missed. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Linda (Tim) Sprague, her granddaughter Lisa (George) Benore, her sister Marie West, and her faithful pet Nikki. A special thanks to Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their unfailing compassion and care for Vera and the family.
Published in The Blade from May 31 to June 3, 2019