Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera M. Roberts

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Vera M. Roberts Obituary
Vera M. Roberts

My beloved mother, Vera M. Roberts, passed into Heaven to join her husband James E. Roberts, on May 27, 2019. Mom was the most loving and giving mother and grandmother and she will be greatly missed. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Linda (Tim) Sprague, her granddaughter Lisa (George) Benore, her sister Marie West, and her faithful pet Nikki. A special thanks to Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their unfailing compassion and care for Vera and the family.

Published in The Blade from May 31 to June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reeb Funeral Home
Download Now