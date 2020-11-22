1/1
Vern J. Clark
1918 - 2020
Vern J. Clark

Vern J. Clark, age 102, of Wauseon, Ohio, died Friday afternoon, November 20, 2020 at Swanton Valley Care Center. He was born June 17, 1918 in Defiance, Ohio to Frances and Lillian (Dietrick) Clark. Vern married and was preceded in death by IvaDell (Foley) Clark, Arla (Murry) Clark and Virginia (Miller) Clark.

Vern worked 30 years for Libbey Owens Ford. Vern was also a farmer and loved raising his animals.

He is survived by his 6 sons, Vern Joseph Jr. (Karen) Clark, Francis Leroy Clark, Ronald Richard (Sandy) Clark, Donald Edward Clark, John James Clark and David Lee (Mary) Clark; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchild; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Besides his wives, IvaDell, Arla and Virginia; Vern was preceded in death by his parents; 2 sisters and 2 brothers.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, November 25th at 11:00 a.m. at Swanton Cemetery on County Road 1-1.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home (419.826.2631).

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at

weigelfuneralhomes.com


Published in The Blade from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Swanton Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
(419) 826-2631
