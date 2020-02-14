|
|
Vern R. Foster
October 5, 1928 - January 30, 2020
Beloved husband, father and papaw, passed away at age 92 after a short illness on January 30, 2020.
Vern married the love of his life, Nellie Collins, after proudly serving our country as a Merchant Marine, then as a Guard Patrolman in the U.S Army. He was awarded the Army of Occupation Medal and the WWII Victory Medal.
Vern worked hard all his life. First at Klings Furniture NY State, Schemenauer Mfg. Holland, Oh, retiring from Riker Mfg. Toledo Oh. Vern then worked at Fessesden Hardware in Swanton Oh. He built many lasting friendships throughout his work career.
He and Nellie retired to Tennesse to the home they built on Norris Lake. Family and friends enjoyed music and friendship on those porches built with love.
Vern leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Nellie Foster (Reb); 2 children, Jim (Mary) Foster and Joan (Donald) Schoenhoffer; 4 grandchildren, Leigh Foster-Buote, Jim (Lindsay) Foster, Adam (Ashley) Foster, Justin (Angela) Schoenhoffer; and 11 great- grandchildren.
Vern was proceeded in death by his mother and father, Noah and Kate Foster; as well as his mother and father in law, Jim and Pearlie Collins; his sister, Della and her husband, Gerald Herrington; son in law, Jim Buote; and great granddaughter, Victoria Foster; as well as many brothers and sisters in law.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held for friends and family to attend at Shiloh CU Church Fellowship Hall, 2100 County Rd 5, Delta, OH on February 16th from 4-7 p.m., with full military honors being presented.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 14, 2020