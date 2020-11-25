Mrs. Verna Hayes-Brown
Mrs. Hayes-Brown, 59, passed Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the University of Toledo Medical Center. She was a 1999 graduate of the Edward Drummond Libbey High School and was a manager for Meijer, Inc.
Surviving are husband, Odell Brown, Jr.; son, Branded M. Brown; daughter, T'Arra L. Wilson; mother, Clara B. (Madison) Gregory III and mother-in-law, Delois Brown. Family Hour/Wake and Funeral Service, 9:00 and 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the First Baptist Church, 10202 Angola Road, Swanton, OH 43558. Th Reverend Jerome McCallister, Pastor and Officiant.