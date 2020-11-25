1/1
Verna Hayes-Brown
Mrs. Verna Hayes-Brown

Mrs. Hayes-Brown, 59, passed Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the University of Toledo Medical Center. She was a 1999 graduate of the Edward Drummond Libbey High School and was a manager for Meijer, Inc.

Surviving are husband, Odell Brown, Jr.; son, Branded M. Brown; daughter, T'Arra L. Wilson; mother, Clara B. (Madison) Gregory III and mother-in-law, Delois Brown. Family Hour/Wake and Funeral Service, 9:00 and 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the First Baptist Church, 10202 Angola Road, Swanton, OH 43558. Th Reverend Jerome McCallister, Pastor and Officiant.

cbrownfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Wake
09:00 AM
First Baptist Church
NOV
28
Funeral service
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
