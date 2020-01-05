Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Verna Kay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verna Jane Kay


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Verna Jane Kay Obituary
Verna Jane Kay

Verna Jane Kay, age 93, of Toledo, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born on February 6, 1926 to Ralph M. and Margaret I. (Keivens) Aldrich in Toledo, Ohio. Verna was a graduate of Whitmer High School. Verna loved the Lord as her Savior and was a longtime member of Mayfair Plymouth Church. In her younger years she taught Sunday School and was Cub Scout Den Mother for many years. Later in life, she and her husband, Joseph spent many winters in Florida where she lead many of the talent shows in their retirement community. She was an avid singer and dancer while her husband played the organ. The love for her family was her pride and joy, she was proud of them all. Verna will be dearly missed by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and they cherish the delicious meals and recipes that she left behind.

All of the blessings God gave to Verna were: her husband, Joseph E. Kay who preceded her in death; five sons, Kenneth (Carol) Kay, Thomas (Sue) Kay, Daniel (Nancy) Kay, John (Cynthia) Kay and Robert Kay; grandchildren, Ronald (Kim) Kay, Robby Kay (deceased), Kendra (Al) Grodi, Jeffery Kay, Michelle (Brian) Rood, Kelly (Shaun) Brandhuber, Danielle (Shawn) Kapfhammer, Joseph John (Julie) Kay, Melissa (Jason) Watterson, LeAnna (Jeffrey) Hooper, Sarah (Steven) Brighton, Robert Jr. (Brianna) Kay and Ryan (Jessica) Kay; great-grandchildren, Justin, Joseph (deceased), Kaylee, Jace, Max, Korrin, Blake, Amelia, Thomas, Caden, Evan, Leigha, Gracie, Caleb, Addison, Hannah, Isabella, John, Cora, Jacob, Reagan and Tenley; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Margaret Aldrich; husband, Joseph E. Kay; grandson, Robby Kay; great-grandson, Joseph R. Grodi; brothers, Earl (Nilah), Ralph (Wandeen), Merle, Kenneth (Rita) and Donald (Grace) Aldrich.

The family will receive guests on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 2-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo, OH 43623 (419-473-0300) with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service starts at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in the funeral home with Pastor Roy Sutherland officiating. Interment will follow in Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.

Verna and her family are very appreciative of the love and care that was provided to her from the nurses and staff at GenaCross Lutheran Village - Wolf Creek, ProMedica Hospice and also the friendship from fellow residents at Lutheran Village.

In Verna's memory Memorial Contributions may be made to .

To leave a special message for Verna's family please visit,

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Verna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -