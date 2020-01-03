|
|
Verna K. (Koester) Evanoff
Verna K. Evanoff, 91, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 31, 2019. Verna was born in Toledo on April 16, 1928, the daughter of Carl and Edith Koester. Her mother passed when she was a small child and her mother's best friend, Katherine Monahan, raised Verna as her own.
Verna was a graduate of Waite High School. She was the oldest living member of Memorial United Church of Christ, where she served as treasurer for several years and volunteered on many church projects. She enjoyed her membership in the Investment Club with her friend Betty Parin.
Verna was employed as a telephone operator with Ohio Bell in downtown Toledo, and later she was employed many years with Blue Cross of Ohio where she retired in 1988 as Manager of the Telemarking Department. Verna was a resident at Ohio Living Swan Creek Community for the past several years.
Verna was preceded in death by her husband, George Evanoff in 1993, brother Ernest Koester and sister Claribel (Koester) Birt. She is survived by nephews Greg Koester, Ronald Koester and Richard Birt; nieces, Carol (Koester) Thomas and Sharon Evanoff Farron (Sherwood). Florida; good friends, Betty Parin, Pam and Dick Walen, Matt Norton, Rex and Linda Baumgartner, Sam and Terry Fick, and Kathy and Kenny Krieger. Verna was a friend and lifelong mentor to Jeanee Steier.
We would like to thank the entire staff at Ohio Living Swan Creek for their excellent care of Verna these past several years.
A private graveside service will take place at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. There will be a Memorial Service held at the Chapel of Ohio Living Swan Creek at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, January 3rd. Memorial contributions in Verna's memory can be made to the Memorial United Church of Christ, 1301 Starr Ave. Toledo, Ohio 43605, or Ohio Living Swan Creek, 5916 Cresthaven Lane, Toledo, Ohio 43614.
Her loving smile will be missed by many. Please visit the website of Walter Funeral Home.
walterfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 3, 2020