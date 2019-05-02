Verna Mae Demko



Verna "Umma" Demko died peacefully on April 28th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Toledo, Ohio to Maurice and Elnora (Ritter) Picott on September 8, 1933. Verna was a proud graduate of Woodward High School and especially enjoyed 70 years of luncheon dates with her high school sorority friends. Verna was able to sing every word of the fight song till her very last day. On June 6, 1959 Verna married Buck, the love of her life. They were married for 46 years until his passing on December 9, 2007. Verna worked at Toledo Public Schools as a secretary and retired after 38 years of service. She enjoyed every minute of her time at TPS and had many wonderful friends. She was a long time member of St. Stephen's Parish and a blessing to all that knew her. Verna was a regular at 4:00 mass every Saturday because on Sunday morning she said she needed her "beauty sleep." She enjoyed watching her grandchildren play in all of their sporting events and school endeavors and was very involved in every aspect of their lives. She was always just "Umma" to everyone that knew her and her family's happiness was always her first priority. She was truly the best mom and grandma that we could've asked for. Verna was welcomed into heaven by her parents; brother, Donnie; sister, Betty Stewart; sister-in laws Sandi Demko Capatosta, Dorothy and Margie Demko, brother-in-laws Johnnie and Joe Demko. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Rick) Niehaus, son Ronald "Tiger" (Lynne) Demko, grandchildren, Zack, Ally and Maddy Niehaus, Trey and Jenna Demko, brothers-in-law Al Stewart (Wilma Flansburg), Dickie (Pauline) Demko, Dick Capatosta, sister-in-law Rosie Picott and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 3-8 p.m. Friday at the Eggleston-Meinert-Pavley Funeral Home, 440 S. Coy Road (Coy and Starr) Oregon, Ohio where the Rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. The Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Epiphany of the Lord Parish at the St. Stephen's Catholic Church campus. Burial will follow in St. Ignatius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy in Verna's name may take the form of a contribution to the Buck and Verna Demko Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School, 3225 Pickle Road, Oregon, OH 43616, Epiphany of the Lord Parish, 729 White Street, Toledo, Ohio 43605, the or do a random act of kindness in Umma's honor..



The family would like to extend a special thanks to the ICU Team at Bay Park Hospital for their care and support. We'd also like to thank "the village" that helped us to take care of her especially Ann Porter, her hairdresser /friend, Jen Brummett who treated her like her own mom, Maryann Achter, Kerry Hartkopf and Henrietta Galyas her lifelong friend. Verna was a loving wife, mother, "Umma," daughter, sister and a friend to all. Her unique, caring personality and wit will be dearly missed.



www.egglestonmeinert.com





Published in The Blade on May 2, 2019