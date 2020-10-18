Verna May Schwartz
Verna May Schwartz, age 83, of Johnson City, Tennessee, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Verna was born on July 4, 1937, in Ottawa Lake, Michigan, to Ansel Davidson and Annie Elizabeth Smart Davidson Mannis. Her family lived in a loft apartment above a barn, which is where she was born. One of her favorite things to say, if someone was to sarcastically ask if she was raised in a barn, was "Yes I was!" She was one of seven children which allowed for a lot of fun and memories.
Verna later met her husband while working as a cashier at a local supermarket, and he was a butcher at the same location. They ended up having four wonderful children together. Verna was a stay at home mother, but once her children were older, she got a job working for Chevy automotive plant in Toledo, Ohio. She worked on the transmission assembly line for 21 years before retiring.
Verna had a passion for the arts. She enjoyed painting, drawing, and even pottery. She painted a stunning wall mural in her kitchen. She taught art classes and attended different art conferences from time to time. She also had a great love for fashion and her dream job was to be a clothing designer.
Her true calling in life was her family.
Verna was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson.
She is survived by her children, Mark Schwartz (and partner, Diane Clark), Cindy (and Todd) Lentz, Matthew (and Jeannie) Schwartz, and Michael (and Shea) Schwartz; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Jeannie Tate and Joy Davidson; and several nieces and nephews.
