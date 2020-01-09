|
|
Vernadine M. (Thoms) Watkins
Vernadine M. (Thoms) Watkins was born on July 25, 1926 in Toledo, Ohio. She passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at the age of 93 at Genacross Village of Wolfcreek, Holland, Ohio.
Moms favorite pastime was shopping and dressing in beautiful clothes and accessorizing with her beautiful jewelry. She loved her eye shadow and her make-up. She cared for and babysat for numerous young families. She knew the bus routes by heart and she took her grandchildren to lunch and shopping trips all by bus. Vernadine also loved traveling with her late husband, Will Watkins. When she wasn't shopping, babysitting or eating out, she was engaged with Jehovah's Witness in bible study and teaching the work that she loved. She never met a stranger, she was a people person.
Mama was preceded in death by both parents, Harold and Margrett Thoms; her sister, Betty Steinson; brother, Harold Thoms, Jr; and her husband, Will Watkins. She is survived by her brother, Richard Thoms; sister, Carol (Thoms) Martin; her only child and son, Lamont (Jessie) Lockard; grandchildren, Desmond Lockard, Darrell Lockard, and Misty Lockard; 6 great-grandchildren, and a host of family and friends.
Vernadine's family thanks all of her friends for their time visiting, singing songs, and praying with mama, both prior to and during her stay at Wolfcreek. Special thanks to the staff at Wolfcreek for a great job attending to Mom's needs and communicating with the family. The family also wishes to thank ProMedica Hospice and all of her other healthcare providers. Last but not least, the family extends their deepest gratitude to all of the loving people who visited Wolfcreek to see their own loved ones and ended up spending time with mom.
A memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, 1722 Cherry St, Toledo, OH 43608 on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 3 p.m.
www.toledocremation.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 9, 2020