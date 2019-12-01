Home

Vernell Stateman


1949 - 2019
Vernell Stateman Obituary
Vernell Stateman

Vernell Stateman, received her wings on November 24, 2019 surrounded by her family after her battle with cancer. Vernell was born November 11, 1949 in Wickliffe, Kentucky to LeRoy and Pansy (Brown) Hollowell. Vernell moved to Toledo in 1963 where she attended Scott High School and later graduated from Job Corps. Vernell married the late Clarence Stateman. Although Vernell took pride in being a homemaker she did take work outside of the home for TJ Maxx in sales and Wonder Bread in production. Vernell is preceded in death by both parents, LeRoy and Pansy Hollowell, husband Clarence Stateman, brother Clifford Hollowell, sisters; Morine Harris, Ruth Austin and Linda Carter. Vernell leaves to cherish her memories, step-daughter LaVesa Stateman, granddaughter Shannell Overton, four great-grandchildren, brothers; Linford LeRoy Hollowell and Jimmy Hollowell, sisters; Wilma Siddell and Roberta Johnson and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Vernell will be dearly missed.

The family will receive guests Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
