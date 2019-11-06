|
Vernon Dean "Sonny" Metzger
Surrounded by his family, Vernon Dean "Sonny" Metzger, in his 89th year, entered his eternal rest on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
He will be forever missed by four generations of his family who knew and treasured him, beginning with the love of his life, Louise Lila, lovingly referred to as "Louisa", to whom he had been married for 68 years, and his three cherished children, Alan (Bonnie) of Arroyo Grande, California, Tina (Bob) of Lahaina, Hawaii, and Dean (Mindy) of Perrysburg, Ohio. Followed by his beloved granddaughters, Kiana, Kanaan, Jaclyn (Sam), Julia (Justin), and Emerson; as well as his dearly adored great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Piper. His extended circle of family and friends, though not mentioned by name, all added significantly to the richness of his life.
Hallmarks of Sonny's life were his multifaceted achievements in the automotive industry, including owning racing teams that competed and won at the Indy level; being the "unofficial official" inventor of the go-cart technology; collecting and restoring vintage vehicles like his Model T and a customized '57 Chevy dragster; pioneering oil change advancements used to reduce the time of USAC pit stops; and innovating an electric car prototype. At the age of 19, Sonny was the owner and operator of Jordanoff Auto Sales, starting on Cherry Street, and later relocating to Sylvania Avenue. He went on to further his career in the auto industry, at Richard Chevrolet, and finally, Dunn Chevrolet. Following his official retirement, he became his son Dean's official CPO (Chief Painting Officer) of Metzger Painting, Perrysburg.
He was drafted and served faithfully in the Army during the Korean War in 1951-1953.
Family and friends are welcome to attend the memorial service on Wednesday, November 6th, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home (222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg, Ohio 419-874-3133).
In lieu of gifts, the family requests that donations be made in the name of Sonny Metzger, to the Ability Center of Greater Toledo, at 5605 Monroe Street, Sylvania, Ohio, 43560. Mahalo!
"For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways, and my thoughts than your thoughts." Isaiah 55:9
Published in The Blade on Nov. 6, 2019