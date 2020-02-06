Home

Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Sylvania, OH
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Sylvania, OH
Burial
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:30 PM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Tiffin, OH
Vernon Francis Gilsdorf, 96, formally of Tiffin, OH, passed away January 31, 2020, at Sunset Village, Sylvania. He was born in Toledo, OH, to Arnold and Lillian (Thiel) Gilsdorf.

Vernon attended DeVilbiss High School, Toledo, graduating in 1942. He was employed at Toledo Scale Company in Toledo from 1942 until 1983 in the manufacturing methods and tooling department.

Vernon is survived by his children, Mary Jo (Michael) Donald, Michael (Joan), John, Thomas (Rebecca), Joan Parlette, Richard Gilsdorf; 9 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Joan; son, Patrick; and daughter-in-law, Mary.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 9:30 AM until the Funeral Mass begins at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sylvania. Vernon will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery in Tiffin, OH, at 2:30 P.M.

The family would like to thank the staffs of Sunset Village and Ashanti Hospice for their loving care.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Sunset Village or Ashanti Hospice.

Published in The Blade on Feb. 6, 2020
