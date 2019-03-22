Vernon Hugh McGlenn



Vern McGlenn, who spent his entire working career in sales, seldom entered a crowded room without seeing someone he knew. On those rare occasions when he found no one he recognized, Vern always left the room having made at least one new friend.



Vern passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at age 90, from complications following a recent stroke.



Vernon Hugh McGlenn was born June 15, 1928, in Toledo, Ohio. He graduated from Scott High School in 1946. During the summer of 1948 friends arranged a blind date between Vern and Sally Reineke that turned into a lifelong relationship. The couple was married for 68 years.



Drafted into the US Army in 1950, Vern was stationed initially at Camp Polk (now Fort Polk) just outside Leesville, Louisiana. Home on a short leave the following April, Vern married Sally in a hastily planned, Wednesday evening wedding.



Shortly after their wedding, Sally moved to Leesville to be closer to Vern and took a job working in the military base headquarters. Before long, the Army deployed Vern to Allied-occupied Germany, where he served until his tour ended. He always enjoyed recounting stories about his military experiences and talking about the friends he made while in the service.



Back home in Toledo, Vern started his sales career at the former Mill & Factory Supply Company. After their first daughter's birth, Vern and Sally built a home in West Toledo where they have lived ever since. Vern eventually joined Erie Tool & Supply Company, where he worked until retiring in 1993.



Vern was devoted to his family, in which he was surrounded mostly by women. He and Sally had two daughters, two granddaughters, two great-granddaughters, and a great-grandson.



Vern loved watching old movies (he never tired of re-watching classic westerns and World War II stories), maintaining his yard (his pride and joy), negotiating a car purchase (a ritual that often took months), eating ice cream, enjoying music, and talking with anyone who would listen. He was a contented homebody and a creature of habit who – among other loyalties – patronized the same barber shop his entire life.



Vern is survived and deeply missed by Sally, daughters Kathy Ricketts (John) and Vicky Brymer (George), granddaughters Alison Zechman (Steve) and Andrea Aguilar (Javier), and great-grandchildren Emme, Lily, and Colby.



Visitation will be Monday, March 25, 2019 at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo, OH 43623 from 11:00am to 1:00pm, followed by a private family service.



The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, a contribution be made to an organization of the donor's choice.



Published in The Blade on Mar. 22, 2019