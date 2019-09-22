|
Vernon J. Bowers
Vernon J. Bowers, age 96, of Rossford, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, with loved ones by his side. He was born on January 3, 1923, in Liberty Center to Delos and Gladys (Kiger) Bowers. Vern enlisted in the Marines in 1939 where he was a staff sergeant serving in WWII and the Korean War. After being honorably discharged from the U.S. Marines Corp., Vern went to work in construction and iron work. In 1990, he married his true love, Suzanne Dominique and together they made their home in Rossford. Vern enjoyed working in his barn tinkering on anything that needed repair with his passion being Wheel Horse tractors. He was always available to help a friend or neighbor in need of his expertise or tools. He enjoyed mowing grass, reading, cooking, going out to dinner with friends and spending evenings entertaining his cats.
Vern is survived by his loving wife, Suzanne; son, Larry (Carol) Bowers; daughters, Joanne (Mark) Bowers and Pam (Martin) Bowers; sister, Bonnie (Ted) Mohler; grandchildren, Robert (Nicole) Bowers and Lori (Robert) Malfara; and 4 great grandchildren. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 5 siblings.
Family and friends may visit at the Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd., Rossford, OH, on Monday, September 23, 2019, from 2 to 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 10:00 AM at All Saints Catholic Church, 628 Lime City Rd., Rossford, OH, where the family will greet visitors beginning at 9 AM. Entombment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in Waterville. Memorial contributions in Vern's memory may be directed to All Saints Catholic Church. To leave online expressions of sympathy please visit:
Published in The Blade from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019