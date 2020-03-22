|
Vernon J. Snow Jr.
2/26/38 - 3/17/20
Vernon J. Snow Jr., 82, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, surrounded by his family. Vern was born in Toledo, Ohio on February 26, 1938 to Vernon and Opal (Bailey) Snow. On November 28, 1957, he married the love of his life, Sharon Davenport. Vern was employed with Libbey-Owens-Ford as a millwright, retiring after 30 years. In preparation for his retirement, he founded Snow's Wood Shop in 1983. Working alongside his family, he built custom cabinetry for countless Northwest Ohio homes. 37 years later this business lives on today. Upon his retirement from the shop in 1993, Vern took time to travel the country with Sharon in their motorhome and enjoyed his other hobbies of woodworking, cooking, and enjoying cocktails with his family and friends. After Sharon's death in 1999, Vern was fortunate to find a second life of love with Linda Martin. They shared 20 years together and a passion of traveling the country, eventually becoming snowbirds in Florida.
Vern is survived by his children, Kerry (Louann) Snow, Kristine (Tom) Steedman, Kraig (Brenda Danner) Snow, Kurt (Mindy) Snow, and Kyle (Krissy) Snow; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister Lila (Harry) Hepner; in-laws Gary Davenport, Larry (Susie) Davenport and Vicki Davenport; his significant other Linda Martin; and her children, Sherry (Steve) Timofeev, Dana Metzger; and her 7 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother Russ Snow; father and mother-in-law Rex and Lucille Davenport; brother-in-law, Rick Davenport and sister-in-law Nickey Davenport.
Per Vern's wishes, a private memorial will be held. Memorial contributions may be directed to Heartland Hospice or The . Eggleston Meinert Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020