The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crosser Funeral Home
301 North Locust Street
Oak Harbor, OH 43449
(419) 898-4455
Service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
St. John Ev. Lutheran Church
122 W. Ottawa St.
Oak Harbor, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Ev. Lutheran Church
122 W. Ottawa St
Oak Harbor, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernon Wiersma
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernon J. Wiersma


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vernon J. Wiersma Obituary
Vernon J. Wiersma

Vernon J. Wiersma, 87, of Oak Harbor, OH, died Friday, February 08, 2019, at Heritage Village of Clyde. He was born April 4, 1931, in Toledo, OH, the son of Henry and Marie (Rauch) Wiersma. Vernon received his BA in Engineering from The Ohio State University graduating in 1954. He married Mary Ann Borland on September 6, 1953 and she preceded her in death on November 21, 2004. He married Marjorie Priesman on October 5, 2008 and she preceded him in death on Nov. 27, 2009. Vernon was a landscape architect retiring from the Toledo Metro Parks. Prior to that he owned and operated his own business: Vernon Wiersma & Associates and he previously was the Toledo Parks Commissioner. He was a United States Air Force Veteran. He was a member of St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, Oak Harbor. A past member of Masons, Zenobia Shrine and Rotary. He loved tending to his farm, gardening and painting water colors.

Surviving are his companion, Donna Lou Fizer of Oak Harbor; sons, Matthew T. (Vikki) Wiersma of Palm Bay, FL, Timothy K. Wiersma of Fremont, OH; son-in-law, Jim Sullivan of Toledo; grandchildren, Patrick Wiersma, Thomas Wiersma, Becky Wright, Joseph Sullivan, Eva Sullivan, Adam Willer, Carly Wiersma and Brie Wiersma; brother, Charles Wiersma of Mansfield. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jenelle Sullivan; daughter-in-law, Suzanne Wiersma; brother, Roy Wiersma and sister, Ruth Richards.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 am Monday, February 11, 2019, at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church 122 W. Ottawa St. Oak Harbor, OH 43449, where visitation will be held from 9:00 am until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Salem Township Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to , 480 W. Dussel Dr. Suite 150, Maumee, OH 43537 or St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 122 W. Ottawa St. Oak Harbor, OH 43449. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserfuneralhome.com . Crosser Funeral Home, Oak Harbor is handling the arrangements.

Published in The Blade on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crosser Funeral Home
Download Now