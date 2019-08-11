Home

Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
North Oregon Cemetery
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Electrical Industry Building
727 Lime City Rd
Rossford, OH
1936 - 2019
Vernon Rogers Obituary
Vernon Rogers

Vernon Rogers, 83, of Slidell, LA., passed away peacefully at home on July 20, 2019. He was born Feb. 21, 1936 to Norman and Margie (Taylor) Rogers in Tontogany, OH. Vernon was a Millwright-Piledriver and a member of the Toledo Millwright Piledriver's Local 1393 for 45 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Elizabeth; sisters, Evelyn Laney, Patricia Manteuffel and Carolyn Rogers; grandchildren, Travis & Trevor Holyfield and son-in-law, Daniel Miller.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Michael (Pat) Rogers, Fawn (Ron) St. John, Gidget (Mark) Holyfield, Roxann (Steve) Trosclair; stepchildren, William (Paula) Heiges and Tammy Miller; 16 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at North Oregon Cemetery, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at Electrical Industry Building, 727 Lime City Rd., Rossford, OH, from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Published in The Blade from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
