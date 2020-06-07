Veronica "Ronnie" Fish
She lived for the Lord; now she lives with the Lord! Veronica "Ronnie" Vail Fish, 77, greeted her Savior with an actual smile and joy on her face June 5, 2020, after an 11 month-long battle with pancreatic cancer, which she faced with amazing positivity and courage.
Love exuded from Ronnie; she was genuinely interested in and concerned about others. Even after major surgery—groggy, barely vocal, absorbing her own diagnosis—she made hospital staff feel important, asked about their lives, and prayed with them for them! That was Ronnie: a light, a positive force, a model of how to live.
Imagine how she was, then, with her family! She absolutely delighted in Dave, her husband of 57 years and the love of her life since they were 16; her children and their spouses, Gregory (Bonnie), Debra Heil (Dale), and Jennifer Corrigan (Sean); and her grandchildren, Jake Kiska; Grant, Chad (Jamie), Elizabeth, and Emily Heil; Cara, Caitlyn, Ryan, and Riley Corrigan. All have been abundantly blessed by her.
A member of First Congregational Church Toledo, Ronnie didn't sit for services until she hugged or prayed with each person. Worshipping, joy emanated from her whole being unabashedly. At FCC, Ronnie was a home group leader and choir member, and she frequently baked cakes for events. She also taught Sunday School for 25 years, sang in the choir, and taught cake decorating at Burton Congregational Church, where she was formerly a member and where she and Dave were married on May 4, 1963.
A crocheter, Ronnie created exquisite works, which she enjoyed wearing and gifting. She also baked cakes from scratch professionally and as a hobby. Ronnie loved reading, especially mysteries; singing; spending time with her family; playing Yahtzee and other games with family; shopping; and birding, enjoying all of nature, a hobby relished with family members, especially Dave. One of her favorite places to be surrounded by nature was Rice Lake, Canada, where she and her family vacationed twice each year for 51 years.
Ronnie was in banking for 30 years, primarily in branch management and community development, at Huntington Bank, Charter One, Key Bank, and the Bank of Maumee. She retired in 2009. Previously, she owned Fish's Cake and Candy Decoration, a cake and candy supply store and cake bakery.
Born in Zanesville, Ohio, August 15, 1942, Ronnie mostly lived in Burton and Newbury, Ohio, until Ronnie and Dave moved to Perrysburg, Ohio, in 1992. She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Martha Vail; her brothers, David and Ashley, and her brother-in-law, Gary. She is survived by her husband, children, and grandchildren, and by her siblings, Victor (Richard), Larry (Marie), Lorelei Hird (Robert); and by her siblings-in-law, Kevin and Donna Fish, Ed and Jane Fish, and Bonnie Fish.
Veronica Fish is at peace, singing praises to the Lord, who has surely said to her, "Well done, my good and faithful servant. Hallelujah, you are home!"
Ronnie and her family are eternally grateful to Northwest Hospice of Ohio for their care and compassion. Above all, Ronnie thanks God for being with her in good times and bad, and for His constant promise that, because of Him, "Yea, though I walk in the valley of death, I will fear no evil."
We understand that these are unusual times, but if you'd wish to join the family in celebrating Ronnie, calling hours with social distancing will be held on Wednesday from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at the Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd. Rossford. Masks are encouraged but not required. There will be a private graveside service for the immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Congregational Church Toledo. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.