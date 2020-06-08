(News story) Veronica "Ronnie" Fish, a former business owner and bank manager who was a devout Christian and a church volunteer, died Friday at her Perrysburg Township home. She was 77.
She died of pancreatic cancer, her husband of 57 years, Dave Fish, said.
Mrs. Fish, whose maiden name was Vail, retired in 2009 from what used to be the Bank of Maumee as the manager of the bank's retail section. During her 30-year career in banking, she also worked at Huntington Bank, Charter One Bank, and Key Bank, mainly in branch management and community development.
Previously, in the 1970s, she owned and operated Fish's Cake and Candy Decoration, a cake and candy supply store and cake bakery, in Geauga County's Newbury Township near Cleveland until she sold it.
Mrs. Fish was a member of Toledo's First Congregational Church, where she volunteered as a home group leader, sang in a choir, baked cakes for church events, and taught Sunday School for 25 years. She also had taught cake decorating at Burton Congregational Church in Burton, Ohio, where she was a former member.
"She was caring, supportive, and compassionate," Mr. Fish said. "She was also a very good listener. People would seek her out for prayer and comfort."
"She had a very strong faith and she was incredibly positive and amazingly strong in everything," said her daughter, Jennifer Corrigan. "She was [also] always interested in people and finding out about their lives. She was very smiley and friendly and had a good sense of humor. She always wanted to make people feel comfortable and loved. Even strangers."
Mrs. Fish was born Aug. 15, 1942 in Zanesville, Ohio, to Martha and William Vail.
In 1960, she graduated from Burton High School as a class salutatorian. She later took classes in banking.
She married Dave Fish in 1963. They raised three children. He survives on.
The couple lived mostly in Burton and Newbury Township until they moved to Perrysburg Township in 1992 for job market reasons, her husband said.
In her free time, she enjoyed crocheting, baking, birding, singing, and reading, especially mysteries.
Mrs. Fish also liked to spend time with family members and vacation with her husband at Rice Lake in Ontario, Canada.
She was preceded in death by two siblings.
Surviving are her son, Gregory Fish; daughters, Debra Heil and Jennifer Corrigan; brothers, Bill, Victor, and Larry Vail, sister, Lorelei Hird; and nine grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home in Rossford.
Graveside services will be private.
The family suggests tributes to First Congregational Church, Toledo.
This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Contact him at sigov@theblade.com or 419-724-6089.
Published in The Blade on Jun. 8, 2020.