|
|
Veronica K. "Roni" Elkins
Veronica K. "Roni" Elkins, age 72, of Toledo, passed away February 26, 2019. Roni was born April 14, 1946 in Toledo to Frederick and Catherine (Haupricht) Hawkins. She was employed with Maritz before retiring. She loved to read and was an avid Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers and Tiger Woods fan.
She is survived by her husband, Donald R. Elkins, daughter, Patricia M. (Keith) Munoz; granddaughter Chloe; son, Thomas Burkhart; cousin Marion Greenwood and her daughters, Susan Kujawa and Sandy Mominee.
The family will receive guests Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Sunday at 2:00 pm. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Toledo Humane Society in Roni's memory. To leave a special message for Roni's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Mar. 2, 2019