Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
(419) 392-9500
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
Versie Hilda Pannell Awls


1928 - 2019
Versie Hilda Pannell Awls Obituary
Versie Hilda Pannell Awls

Evangelist, Versie Hilda Pannell Awls passed away December 10th, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Riley PanneI and Ruth E. Minnifee. She was also the wife of the late Pastor James Awls. Versie was born in Henry County Virginia, near Martinsville on March 29th, 1928. She moved to Ohio in life and became a laundry attendant for multiple years at a local facility in Toledo.

Spirtually, Versie received the gift of the Holy Ghost in the 1960's in which she became a minister, Sunday school teacher, and superintendent, leading her to True Light Pentecostal Church for a multitude of years, also Bible Way Apostolic. Her standards of life and spirituality operated congruently. You could always depend on Versie as a mother in life and a child of God. Wearing amazing hats, dressed impeccably, always speaking in tongues, praying for others, and giving blessings when needed. Versie had an amazing personality and a fantastic memory.

She was preceded in passing by her two daughters, Olivia V. Pannell and Faye A. Betts; special daughters, Sharon Awls, and Joyce Awls; sister, Virginia Shelton; and brother, James Ross. Versie leaves behind her sister, Rebecca Gravely; a multitude of grandchildren, Marlon (Shanette) Betts, Marlena Parnell Betts, Marcus (Latoya) Betts, and Jason Michael (Denelle) Lunsford; special grandchildren, Christina Burch, Justin Awls, Troy Awls, Brad, Bryson, and Breon Collins; great-grandchildren, Tyrell, Tyrese, Milena, Montrell, Shidan, Jason, Amarah, Khilen, Haustyn, Macxim, and Aminah; special friends, who helped tremendously in her final years, Magdeline Woods, Orese Pratt, Gene Washington, Nurse Terri Potter and Robin Green; She was a friend to all and had a host of other great-great grandchildren, family, and friends left behind.

The family will receive guests on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 3 – 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo, OH 43617 (419-392-9500). Funeral Services will begin Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.

To leave a special message for Versie's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Dec. 19, 2019
