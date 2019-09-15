Home

The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Vick O. Doyle Obituary
Vick O. Doyle

Vick O. Doyle, entered into eternal rest, Monday, September 9th, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his wife Particia J. Doyle, Mother Lola Doyle and Father Nathan Doyle.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m., at the House of Day Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Family Baptist Church, 1002 Bancroft St., Pastor McBee, Officiant.

Published in The Blade on Sept. 15, 2019
